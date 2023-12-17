Shilpa Shetty Reveals Her Favourite Street Food From Mumbai And It Is...

Shilpa Shetty is quite active on social media. (Image Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's love for food is no secret. From her famous 'Sunday Binge' series to her appreciation for home-cooked meals, the actress has shared glimpses of her foodilicious adventures from time to time. In a recent 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, Shilpa revealed that, just like many of us, she is also a street food enthusiast. When asked about her favourite street food in Mumbai, she posted a video saying, "Favourite street food? Pani puri, bhel puri, sev batata puri, dahi batata puri, yum." Later, realising she had to pick only one favourite, Shilpa declared, "Okay, pani puri." Take a look:

If you are also a street food lover like Shilpa Shetty, below are some recipes that you would want to try in your kitchen:

1. Pani Puri

A beloved Indian street food that invites culinary joy with its hollow, crisp puris. Filled with a mix of spicy, tangy flavoured water, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and tamarind chutney, each bite is an explosion of diverse flavours. Click here for the recipe.

2. Bhel Puri

This dish is a tantalising concoction of puffed rice, sev, diced vegetables, and an array of chutneys. Get a harmonious blend of sweet, spicy, and tangy notes with this one. We are sure you're going to love it. Recipe here.

3. Multigrain Sev Puri

Multigrain sev puri gives a healthy twist to the regular one. The crunchy multigrain base becomes a canvas for an array of flavourful chutneys and toppings, creating a delicious street food experience. Click here for the recipe.

4. Papdi Ki Chaat

This is a delightful street food delicacy that involves crispy fried dough wafers (papdis) topped with a vibrant mix of potatoes, yogurt, spices, and chutneys. The result is a symphony of textures and tastes, making it a crowd-pleaser at every corner. Detailed recipe here.

5. Dahi Chana Chaat

Dahi chana chaat combines boiled chickpeas with yogurt and a pool of spices. With each spoonful of this dish, the palate is treated to a cooling sensation, coupled with a burst of flavours. Click here and get the recipe.

Which of these street foods are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below.