International Chefs Day 2025: 7 Chefs Who Made The World Fall In Love With Indian Food

In 2025, Indian food has emerged as one of the most exciting cuisines in global gastronomy. From three Michelin-starred Indian fine dining in Dubai to Hollywood stars enjoying Indian food in New York, the world is finally recognising the depth, diversity, flavours, and innovation that define Indian cuisine. This shift is being driven by a new generation of chefs who have taken Indian flavours beyond borders-presenting them with contemporary technique and global sensibility, while staying grounded in their roots and identity.

On this International Chefs Day, we celebrate the Indian chefs who have represented Indian flavours remarkably on the global stage. From New York and Bangkok to London and Dubai, these culinary visionaries haven't just served Indian food-they've spun stories, challenged perceptions, and made the world appreciate Indian cuisine on a whole new level.

Here Are 7 Indian-Origin Chefs Representing Desi Flavours Abroad:

Vikas Khanna

Hailing from Amritsar and now based in New York, Vikas Khanna has become one of the most visible ambassadors of Indian cuisine on the world map. He made waves when his restaurant Junoon in New York received a Michelin star, and he was ranked among the world's top 10 chefs by Gazette Review.

Khanna's popular restaurant Bungalow in NYC brings Indian food and culture to a global platform, with several celebrities and Indian food enthusiasts visiting for a taste of authentic Indian flavours.

Why he stands out: He blends regional Indian heritage (Punjabi roots) with global refinement, framing Indian cuisine as sophisticated and globally relevant.

Gaggan Anand

Chef Gaggan Anand's restaurant Gaggan in Bangkok has been named the 6th Best Restaurant in the World and the Best Restaurant in Asia in 2025. Kolkata-born and Bangkok-based, Anand is not just a culinary whiz but also a proud patriot.

"I want to give a very strong message to the world that India is ready for everything. When I look at the news in India, it's all about just bad news-portraying a very wrong image of our country. And I hate that. I want to give a better image," he told NDTV Food in a previous interview.

Why he stands out: He liberated Indian food from its expected forms and placed it in the avant-garde fine-dining conversation-a global reset for Indian cuisine.

Garima Arora

Garima Arora made headlines by becoming the first Indian female chef to lead a restaurant that earned *two* Michelin stars-her Bangkok restaurant Gaa.

She combines deep respect for Indian cooking traditions with serious training, including at Noma, and extensive international experience.

Why she stands out: She breaks both culinary and gender boundaries. Her success sends a powerful message: Indian cuisine, led by women, can lead the world.

Asma Khan

Based in London at her restaurant Darjeeling Express, Asma Khan is more than a chef-she's a storyteller, a feminist icon, and a cultural ambassador. Her all-women kitchen and focus on Indian home-style cooking with refined execution have earned her global recognition, including a spot in Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2024.

Why she stands out: She presents Indian food as inclusive, rooted in community, and globally aspirational-bringing social change through cuisine.

Himanshu Saini

Based in Dubai at Trèsind Studio, Himanshu Saini has rewritten history for Indian cuisine by leading the first Indian restaurant to be awarded *three* Michelin stars. He was also ranked 3rd globally in The Best Chef Awards 2025.

Why he stands out: He quietly conveys a big message: Indian cuisine can compete at the highest echelons of global fine dining-with the right platform, technique, and innovation.

Vijay Kumar

From Theni, Tamil Nadu, to New York City-Chef Vijay Kumar's story is a testament to how regional Indian food can dazzle global palates. The James Beard Awards, one of the most coveted culinary honours in the US, named Kumar of Semma restaurant the Best Chef in New York State in 2025.

In his acceptance speech, he said, "When I started cooking, I never thought a dark-skinned boy from Tamil Nadu would make it to a room like this."

Semma is a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in New York that serves diverse South Indian delicacies. It spotlights lesser-known dishes from different parts of South India, celebrating its rich culinary heritage.

Why he stands out: He challenges the global stereotype of Indian cuisine being all butter chicken and naan-bringing South Indian regional food to the global map.

Ranveer Brar

Chef, author, TV personality, and restaurateur, Ranveer Brar has become a household name in India and abroad. Through his restaurants, travel-food shows, and approachable takes on Indian cuisine, he has helped bring regional Indian flavours to new international audiences.

Why he stands out: He represents the bridge between traditional Indian cooking and global media-making Indian food relatable, shareable, and aspirational to a wide audience.

On this International Chefs Day, it's worth reflecting on how each of these chefs - and many others - have taken Indian cuisine across borders, reimagining it and giving it the best seat at global tables.