From Bordeaux To Baguettes: India-EU FTA Sparks Cheers In Kitchens And Cellars, Says L'Opera Chief

New Delhi: The landmark India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is already being hailed as a game-changer by businesses on both sides, and few sectors are as visibly excited as food and beverages. Welcoming the deal, Kazem Samandari, Executive Chairman of the popular L'Opera French Bakery in India, said the agreement could soon make European wines, cheeses and premium bakery ingredients more accessible to Indian consumers, while opening new doors for Indian products in Europe.

Speaking to NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul, Samandari described the FTA as "great joy and happiness" and a timely boost to the global economy in early 2026. "These are two economic powerhouses coming together. This is exactly the kind of positive news the world needs," he said, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU leaders for pushing through the agreement.

For consumers, the most immediate and tangible impact is likely to be felt on the dining table. With tariffs set to be reduced sharply on several categories, products such as French and Italian wines, specialty cheeses and gourmet ingredients could become more affordable. "It's great news for wine connoisseurs and for people who enjoy European delicacies," Samandari said, adding that the benefits would be mutual. "Indians will enjoy French products which will no longer be subject to tariffs, and French consumers will also have better access to Indian products and services without paying heavy taxes."

L'Opera, which has been operating in India for over 17 years and is known for its French-style pastries, breads and desserts, already sources some of its inputs from Europe. The FTA, Samandari believes, will make procurement easier and more cost-effective. "Yes, some items will become less expensive, and we will pass that benefit on to our customers," he said.

However, he also pointed out that not everything is immediately covered. "Some items have been excluded, like certain dairy products, which we also use," he noted, suggesting that while the impact will be positive overall, the changes will come in phases rather than overnight.

Beyond prices, Samandari stressed the larger symbolic and strategic importance of the deal. Watching EU leaders as chief guests at India's Republic Day celebrations, he said, reinforced the sense that ties between India and Europe are closer than ever. "Instead of just attacking or creating unrest, we can collaborate and build the future together, building on the strengths of both sides," he said.

Industry watchers say the FTA could gradually reshape India's premium food and beverage market, making imported wines, cheeses and gourmet ingredients more mainstream, while also giving Indian food products and services a stronger foothold in Europe. For brands like L'Opera, positioned at the intersection of European craftsmanship and Indian consumers, the agreement promises not just better margins, but a larger, more vibrant market.

As Samandari summed it up, the deal is not just about cheaper ingredients or better sales, it is about a "bright economic future" for two major blocs, with benefits that may soon be tasted in bakeries, restaurants and homes across India.