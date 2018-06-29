How To Lose Belly Fat: Herbal Remedies You Should Try At Home

Losing weight is a tough task and maintaining it is a struggle, especially the stubborn belly fat that refuses to go away quickly and takes no time to show up. It is important to lose your belly fat, considering it is associated with many health conditions related to heart. While exercise is one way to cut on the waistline flab, it is equally important to watch your diet. A healthy and balanced diet is the key to losing weight, the healthy way. In order to lose your belly fat, there are some herbs that you should include in your daily regime. These herbs give an extra boost in helping you burn that stubborn belly fat.

Here are some herbal remedies that you can bring in to use to burn belly fat:

1. Dandelion

Dandelion tea is said to benefit your body in more ways than one. It is diuretic in nature and is responsible for flushing out toxins from your body. Detoxification process helps in reducing water weight and eases bloating.

2. Gurmar

An ayurvedic herb, gurmar helps in suppressing your appetite. Fresh leaves of gurmar can be chewed and are known to slow down the absorption of sugar into bloodstream.

3. Coriander

Drinking coriander juice is known to help you shed kilos. It is said to boost your metabolism rate, further helping you burn calories. If you don't like the taste of the juice, add a dash of lemon juice to make it better and effective.

4. Guggul

Guggul promotes the utilisation of fat as fuel to provide energy and boost your metabolism. You can have this herb with a glass of water or milk or a teaspoon of honey.

5. Triphala

Triphala is one of the best remedies for your stomach issues. So, if you suffer from constipation or other tummy issues, it can help manage them better. Take a glassful of warm water and a teaspoon of triphala and drink one hour after dinner to get effective results.

6. Peppermint

Peppermint is known to support good digestion and keeps your metabolism rate in check. These two factors are key to weight loss. So sip on a cupful of peppermint tea with a dash of lemon juice every day.

Don't forget to team them with at least 30 minutes of exercise or any physical activity and a balanced and healthy diet.