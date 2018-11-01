Hot Coffee May Have Higher Levels Of Antioxidants Than Cold Coffee

According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, hot brew coffee has higher levels of antioxidants than cold brew. Researchers have found chemical difference between hot and cold brew coffee that may have health impacts. In particular, researchers found that hot-brewed coffee has higher levels of antioxidants that are believed to be responsible for some of the health benefits of coffee. The study also found that the pH levels of both hot and cold coffee were similar, ranging from 4.85 and 5.13 for all coffee samples tested. Coffee companies and lifestyle blogs have tended to tout cold brew coffee as being less acidic than hot coffee and thus likely to cause heartburn or gastrointestinal problems.

As per the researchers, while the popularity of cold brew coffee has soared in recent years, they found almost no studies on cold brew, which is a no-heat, long-steeping method of preparation. At the same time, there is well-documented research that hot-brewed coffee has some measurable health benefits, including lower risk of diabetes and depression.

While the overall pH levels were similar, researchers found that the hot-brewed coffee method had more total titratable acids that may be responsible for the hot-brewed cup's high antioxidant levels. Coffee has a lot of antioxidants, if you drink it in moderation, research shows that is can be good for you. Researchers suggest not drinking cold brew in order to avoid gastrointestinal distress.

