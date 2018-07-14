Heavy Consumption Of Alcohol May Increase Mortality Risk, Says Study

If you happen to be one of those who love to party and quite often end up indulging in alcohol consumption, then here's a little bad news for you. In a recent study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, it was found that heavy drinking results in uncontrolled iron absorption into the body, putting a strain on vital organs, which ultimately increases the risk of death. Yes, you read that right! It's time for you to limit your alcohol consumption, as it may lead to a host of health issues.

For the study, the researchers looked at health outcomes in 877 women in sub-Saharan Africa over a period of nine years. As per the findings of the study, the levels of ferritin were higher in drinkers than non-drinkers. Ferritin is a protein that serves to store iron in the tissues.

When the regulation of iron in the body is compromised by alcohol consumption, iron loading happens. In a situation like this, the risk of health issues like heart attacks, liver diseases and diabetes increases to a great extent. According to the study, higher levels of ferritin and its statistical interaction with alcohol in these subjects predicted all-cause and cardiovascular mortality.

According to the researchers, iron loading puts strain on especially the cardiovascular system through oxidisation. Such a condition could possibly cause damage to cells, proteins and DNA.

