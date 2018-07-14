Heavy Consumption Of Alcohol May Increase Mortality Risk, Says Study

Heavy drinking can cause danger to life! In a recent study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, it was found that heavy drinking results in uncontrolled iron absorption into the body, putting a strain on vital organs, which ultimately increases the risk of death

Food | | Updated: July 14, 2018 17:18 IST
If you happen to be one of those who love to party and quite often end up indulging in alcohol consumption, then here's a little bad news for you. In a recent study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, it was found that heavy drinking results in uncontrolled iron absorption into the body, putting a strain on vital organs, which ultimately increases the risk of death. Yes, you read that right! It's time for you to limit your alcohol consumption, as it may lead to a host of health issues. 

For the study, the researchers looked at health outcomes in 877 women in sub-Saharan Africa over a period of nine years. As per the findings of the study, the levels of ferritin were higher in drinkers than non-drinkers. Ferritin is a protein that serves to store iron in the tissues.

When the regulation of iron in the body is compromised by alcohol consumption, iron loading happens. In a situation like this, the risk of health issues like heart attacks, liver diseases and diabetes increases to a great extent. According to the study, higher levels of ferritin and its statistical interaction with alcohol in these subjects predicted all-cause and cardiovascular mortality. 

According to the researchers, iron loading puts strain on especially the cardiovascular system through oxidisation. Such a condition could possibly cause damage to cells, proteins and DNA.

