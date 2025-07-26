Advertisement
Hyderabad Cop Drinks Inside Police Station, Vomits, Makes Staff Clean It

Road Safety DCP K Manohar has taken charge of Malla Reddy's responsibilities, sources said

Road Safety DCP K Manohar has taken charge of Malla Reddy's responsibilities, sources said.
  • DCP S Malla Reddy reportedly got drunk and vomited on the commissionerate floor
  • Malla Reddy made staff clean the floor and premises after vomiting incident
  • Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu ordered Malla Reddy's transfer
Hyderabad:

A senior police officer in Telangana's Rachakonda has been transferred out from the commissionerate in Hyderabad for allegedly drinking alcohol in office, sources said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Malla Reddy not only got drunk but also vomited on the floor of the police commissionerate, sources said.

He then made the staff clean the floor and the premises, they said.

Following a public outcry, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu reportedly issued orders transferring Malla Reddy to the director general of police's office.

Road Safety DCP K Manohar has taken charge of Malla Reddy's responsibilities, sources said.

