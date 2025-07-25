Thai Man Dies After Drinking Only Alcohol For Entire Month Following Divorce

A Thai man was found dead by his son in the bedroom after drinking only beer for the past month, having undergone a divorce recently. The man, identified as Thaweesak Namwongsa, 44, lived in the Ban Chang district of Rayong, Thailand, where he was found unconscious by his 16-year-old son.

Since the split with his wife, Mr Namwongsa had refused to eat any food and only consumed liquor to drown his sorrow. His son attempted to feed him solid food by cooking hot meals every day, but a heartbroken Mr Namwongsa simply would not stomach anything.

The boy told the police that he found his father unconscious after suffering a seizure when he returned home from school. Rescue workers from the Siam Rayong Foundation were called to the house, but by the time they arrived, Mr Namwongsa had tragically passed away.

As per a LADbible report, paramedics found over 100 empty beer bottles in Mr Namwongsa's bedroom. The bottles were aligned in a way that only a narrow path was clear for the father to get in and out of bed.

Authorities are set to perform an autopsy, but officials are of the view that excessive alcohol consumption may have likely contributed to Mr Namwongsa's tragic demise.

Also Read | "If Blueprint Doesn't Work...": Bryan Johnson Reveals Backup Plan If His Company Fails

Bet turns deadly

Last year, a Thai social media influencer, Thanakarn Kanthee, more popularly known online as "Bank Leicester", died after he gulped two bottles of whisky as part of a bet.

Mr Kanthee was offered 30,000 Thai baht (Rs 75,228) to down the bottles as part of a challenge at a party. Mr Kanthee, who was already drunk, accepted the challenge and quickly drank two bottles in 20 minutes. However, he soon became unconscious due to alcohol poisoning and was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police arrested a man named Ekkachart Meephrom, aka "Em Ekkachart", who hired Mr Kanthee to take on the challenge. Police said that during questioning, Mr Ekkachart confessed to the offence, adding that it was his mother, Supranee Phoonkasi who organised the party