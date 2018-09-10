Hartalika Teej 2018: Top Traditional Recipes To Prepare During Teej

Indians are gearing up for Hartalika Teej 2018, which will be celebrated on 12th September, 2018. Hartalika Teej is one of the three main Teej festivals in the country and is celebrated in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Apart from Hartalika Teej, Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej are celebrated with much fervour. Every year, Hartalika Teej is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu calendar. One this auspicious day, women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital harmony. Most married women adorn green attires and jewellery, perform puja and observe fast to commemorate the day. Devotees break the fast with traditional delicacies and sweets. We list out some amazing traditional recipes to prepare to celebrate Hartalika Teej.

Traditional Recipes To Celebrate Hartalika Teej 2018 With

1. Spicy gatte ki sabji

A special curry from Rajasthan, gatte ki sabji makes a popular delicacy prepared during Teej. Gatta is cooked gram flour dumplings, which are added to spicy yogurt gravy. The irresistible curry can be served with jeera rice or chapattis.

gatte ki sabji

2. Masala channa

Here's a delicious masala channa recipe with tadka aloo to make your festival even more special. Channa added into a melange of spices and cooked into a semi-dry dish is just the perfect way to beak your day-long fast with. You could enjoy it as it is, or serve it with kulcha or lachcha paratha.

Masala chana

3. Moong dal samosa

Move over aloo samosa for your guests; instead choose to make some amazing moong dal stuffed samosas. A delicious mix of moong dal with a host of spices, this snack can never go wrong. Don't forget to pair these delicious delights with coriander chutney.

Moong dal samosa

4. Amaranth Tikki

The humble amaranth transformed into delicious tikkis served with coriander chutney is exactly what you need to make your day special.

Amaranth tikki

5. Bedmi puri with raseele aloo

The quintessential Indian festive delicacy, bedmi puri and raseele aloo can never fail to make the festival special. Made with urad dal, bedmi puri is well teamed with piping hot raseele aloo topped with freshly chopped coriander.

Bedmi puri with aloo

6. Dum aloo

The Banarsi dum aloo is one of the most coveted potato curries in the Indian menu. Baby potatoes sautéed in a mix of spices and herbs, dum aloo is best served with puri and aam ka achaar.

Dum aloo

7. Sabudane ki kheer

Give your rice kheer a twist with sabudane ki kheer. Prepared with soaked sabudana and milk, this dessert is perfect for people who observe fast. Treat yourself with this delicious recipe!

Sabudana kheer

8. Nariyal ke ladoo

A very easy-to-make dessert that is prepared with coconut, cooked khoya and condensed milk and shaped into round balls. You could also add almonds and cashews to the ladoo and enjoy the festival.

Nariyal Laddoo

Go on and try these traditional recipes that are generally prepared during Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2018!