Hartalika Teej 2019: Know The Legend Behind This Hindu Festival

Hartalika Teej 2019 date is September 1, Sunday.

Hartalika Teej, a Hindu festival that worships Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital harmony, will be observed in parts of the country on September 1. Hartalika Teej is celebrated in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Women perform pooja, dress up in new clothes and observe fast on this day for marital happiness. In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, this teej festival is famous as Gowri Habba. Married women fast for marital harmony and unmarried women fast to get groom of choice. The fasting is considered tough as women don't sleep or even take water during the day. Apart from Hartalika Teej, the other two important teej festivals are Hariyali Teej and Kajri Teej.

Per drikpanchang.com, Hartalika Teej vrat date and time are:

Hartalika Teej on Sunday, September 1, 2019

Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 08:27 am to 08:34 am

Duration - 7 minutes

Pradoshkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat - 06:39 pm to 08:56 pm

Duration - 2 Hours 17 minutes

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 08:27 am on September 1, 2019

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 04:57 am on September 2, 2019

Hartalika Teej Legend

The word Hartalika comes from "Harat" and "Aalika"' which means "kidnapping of a woman friend". According to a legend associated with this Teej festival, Goddess Parvati's friend once took her to a thick forest so that her father could not marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish. Idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made with sand are worshipped while the legend of Hartalika is narrated. The morning time or the Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Muhurat is considered auspicious to offer prayers to Goddess Parvati.

