Hartalika Teej: How Women Celebrate The Festival

Hartalika Teej 2023 is being celebrated on Monday, September 18.

Hartalika Teej is a significant Hindu festival celebrated primarily by women in India, especially in the northern and western regions of the country. This festival falls on the third day of the bright half (shukla paksha) of the lunar month of Bhadrapada, which usually falls in August or September. It commemorates the divine union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, as per Hindu mythology. Women observe fasts, adorn themselves in traditional finery, and gather to perform various rituals during this auspicious day.

In some regions, women create intricate clay idols of the divine couple and offer prayers, seeking marital bliss and the well-being of their families. Hartalika Teej is a day filled with devotion, music and dance.

The rituals of Hartalika Teej

Fasting: Women observe a day-long fast without food or water, displaying their dedication to the festival's significance. This fast is undertaken for the well-being and prosperity of their husbands or to find a loving partner.

Pujas and prayers: Temples and homes are adorned with flowers, incense, and oil lamps. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, seeking their blessings for a blissful married life and a harmonious relationship.

Swings and singing: Women, especially young girls, decorate swings and enjoy singing folk songs, adding a vibrant touch to the festivities. This cultural aspect of Hartalika Teej is a joyful expression of happiness and companionship.

The significance of Hartalika Teej

Strengthening bonds: Hartalika Teej provides a wonderful opportunity for married couples to renew their love and commitment to one another. It is a day to cherish the bonds of marriage and express gratitude for the love and support shared.

Cultural celebration: Hartalika Teej showcases the rich cultural tapestry of India, with colourful rituals, traditional music, and delicious cuisine. It's a time when families come together, sharing laughter and delicious meals.