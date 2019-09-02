Hartalika Teej 2019: How And Why This Festival Is Celebrated

There is a special time or muhurat when the prayers are done and fast is kept on Hartalika teej.

Hartalika teej is one of the main festivals for married women in India. The festival is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, this teej festival is famous as Gowri Habba. Married women fast for marital harmony and unmarried women fast to get a groom of their choice. Fasting means the women don't sleep or even take water during the day.

The word Hartalika comes from 'Harat' and 'Aalika' which means "kidnapping of a woman friend". According to a legend associated with this Teej festival, Goddess Parvati's friend once took her to a thick forest so that her father could not marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish.

This fast is also known as "nijal" (without water) fast, where women are allowed to consume food only the next day.

There is a special time or muhurat when the prayers are done and fast is kept on Hartalika teej.

Tritiya Tithi begins at 8:27 am on September 1 and Tritiya Tithi ends on 4:57 pm on September 2.

Hartalika Teej is celebrated a month after Hariyali teej and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. In 2019 next year, Hartalika teej will be celebrated on September 1.

