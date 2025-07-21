Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, Significance, Timings And Rituals, All You Need To Know

Hariyali Teej 2025: The auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej is deeply rooted in Hindu tradition, celebrated primarily in the North Indian states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. On the day of Hariyali Teej, women observe nirjala vrat (fasting without water), wear green saris and similarly-coloured bangles -- believed to be the colour of the festival. In some parts of India, women also get together and listen to katha or folklore of Shiva and Parvati. This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 27, Sunday.

Significance

The festival signifies the union of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. It is believed that Maa Parvati undertook 108 lifetimes of penance to win Lord Shiva's heart. On Hariyali Teej, that wish was fulfilled.

The word "Haryali" means greenery and is attributed to the festival being celebrated in the monsoon season when the Earth turns green. The colour green signifies growth, fertility and prosperity. Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2025 Timings:

As per Drik Panchang, the festival of Hariyali Teej will be observed on Sunday, 27 July 2025. The auspicious Tritiya Tithi timings are as follows:

Tritiya Tithi Begins:10:41 PM on 26 July 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends:10:41 PM on27 July 2025

Rituals

Traditionally, married women observe fast and pray to be blessed with a life partner on this day. However, unmarried and single women can also pray to Lord Shiva and worship for better opportunities in life.

Gifts are also exchanged between families, and married women visit their parents' house. They receive Sindhara, a basket of gifts with home-made sweets and bangles from their parents.

Traditional Hariyali Teej food

Like every Indian festival, Teej too is popular for traditional items like ghevar, a honeycomb-like dessert topped with cream and dry fruits and kheer. Other popular sweets offered during Teej are balushahi, shakkar para, and jalebi.