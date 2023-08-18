Hariyali Teej 2023: Time, Date, Rituals And Significance

People celebrate Kajari Teej fifteen days after Hariyali Teej. (Representational)

Hariyali Teej is one of the most vibrant and joyous festivals celebrated by Hindus. It is observed in the month of Shravana. This year, Hariyali Teej will be marked on August 19.

As per Drik Panchang, the festival symbolises the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed by married women in the north Indian states of Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

Hindus celebrate three main teej—Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Kajri Teej. Each of these festivals holds significance due to their occurrence in Shravana and Bhadrapada months.

Date

Hariyali Teej falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Adhik Maas Sawan month.

Puja Timings

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 08:01 PM on August 18, 2023

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 10:19 PM on August 19, 2023

Rituals

– On the occasion of Hariyali Teej, married women wake up early in the morning and take a bath and wear new clothes. They keep a fast and pray for the well-being of their family.

– Devotees clean the puja area and decorate the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. People also light diyas and offer prasad of the deities.

Significance

The festival signifies the union of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej. People also set up a swing in their house and sing Teej special songs.

