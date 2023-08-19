Happy Hariyali Teej 2023 Messages, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp Status And Greetings 

Hariyali Teej is celebrated in the month of Shravana. The festival is observed by women in North India. The day also symbolises the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as per Drik Panchang. Women observe a fast and seek blessings for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

This year, Hariyali Teej will be marked on August 19.

On Hariyali Teej 2023, here are wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones:

â€“ Wishing you a bright and beautiful Hariyali Teej full of celebrations, enjoyment and happiness. May you enjoy this festival with your loved ones.

â€“ Teej is the celebration of the sacrifices made by a woman for her family out of her love. Let us celebrate this special occasion with great zeal and enthusiasm. Warm wishes on Hariyali Teej.

â€“ May you be blessed with the divine light of the Almighty on the auspicious occasion of Teej and this festive season brings along the best of health and happiness for you.

â€“ Celebrations of Hariyali Teej are incomplete without colourful leheriyas, mehendi and swings in this month of monsoon. May you be blessed with all for a perfect Hariyali Teej.

â€“ Women are the epitome of sacrifices and Teej celebrates this inspiring spirit of women who can go to any extent for their families. May you celebrate a healthy and happy Teej.

- May you and your loved ones are showered with the choicest blessings of Goddess Teej on the occasion of Hariyali Teej for a happier and healthier life.

- May this Teej brings joy and beautiful dreams to make it a memorable year for you. Wishing a very Happy Hariyali Teej.

â€“ Greetings on Hariyali Teej to you and your loved onesâ€¦. May you celebrate this special occasion with fasting and fun.

â€“ May Goddess Teej shower prosperity, health and happiness in your life. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Hariyali Teej.

- Wishing all the positivity, good health and happiness for you this Teej. May this auspicious festival strengthen all your bonds and bring goodwill into your life.