Hartalika Teej 2023: Date, Legend And Rituals

Hartalika Teej is a vibrant festival celebrated by the Hindus, as a time of love and devotion. This auspicious day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, to celebrate their divine union. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's love and marital life is the epitome of happiness. It is a special occasion for married women, who fast and pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Hartalika Teej is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Hindu month of Bhadrapada. In the Gregorian calendar, it will be accordingly observed on Monday, September 18.

The legend behind Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej is not just a festival, it's a celebration of an enduring love story. According to Hindu mythology, it was on this auspicious day that Goddess Parvati undertook severe penance to win the heart of Lord Shiva. To protect her from the attack of other deities, Parvati's friend took her to the forest and disguised her as a tree, hence the name "Hartalika" - a combination of two words "Harat" (abduction) and "Aalika" (female friend) . Her unwavering dedication and love for Shiva touched his heart, and he finally accepted her as his wife.

The rituals

Hartalika Teej is observed with great zeal and enthusiasm, especially by married women. The day begins with devotees taking a ritualistic bath and wearing beautiful new clothes. Women fast throughout the day, without having a sip of water, seeking the blessings of Goddess Parvati for marital bliss and the longevity of their husbands.

One of the most delightful traditions of Hartalika Teej is the singing of folk songs and dancing. Women gather in groups, don traditional attire, and dance to the melodious tunes. The atmosphere is filled with laughter, camaraderie, and a sense of unity as they celebrate the strength of their bonds and with the divine.

The colours of Teej

As the day unfolds, vibrant swings adorned with flowers and beautiful decorations become a focal point of celebration. Women take turns swinging high in the air, symbolising joy, freedom, and the ups and downs of life. The swing itself signifies the eternal love between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.