Teej 2018: Date, Puja Mahurat, Fast And Significance Of Hartalika Teej

India is gearing up for the celebrations of Hartalika Teej. This year Hartalika Teej would be celebrated on 12th September 2018. Hartalika Teej falls on the third day of the first fortnight of the month of 'Bhadra'. Hartalika Teej is one of the three main teej festivals celebrated in India, the other two being Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej. Hartalika Teej is a monsoon festival celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm by women across north India, especially Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Hartalika Teej is celebrated in honour of Goddess Parvati. On this day, several women across the country observe fasts and pray for a blessed marital life. After a daylong fast, women break their fast by eating only vegetarian dishes like ghewar, rabdi, coconut water, jaggery, rice, dal, curries etc. They also dress in bright, beautiful clothes and accessories like bangles, jhumkas and bindis. They sit together and apply artful henna designs on each other's hands and sing folk songs. In some parts of Rajasthan, they also gather in gardens, dance and play on swings.





Teej 2018: Significance Of Hartalika Teej





Goddess Parvati abstained from food and water and prayed for years to get Lord Shiva as her husband. Several married and unmarried women all across the country keep the ritualistic fasts, just like Goddess Parvati, for a happy married life.

Women offer bel patra, fruits, flowers and rice coated in turmeric to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva as part of the special pooja on Teej. After this, women read the vrat katha and begin their fast. They refrain from eating non-vegetarian, heavy and spicy food. Many women consume a light diet, full of fruits and milk, through the day, while some observe a 'nirjala' vrat, where they refrain from consuming even a drop of water. Women, who are pregnant or are sick, are not advised to observe this fast.



Teej 2018: Date, Time, Pooja Mahurat For Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej would be commemorated on 12th September this year. According the Drik Panchang, the mahurat timings of Hartalika Teej are as follows:

Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 06:09 a.m to 08:36 a.m

Duration: 2 Hours 27 Mins

Tritiya Tithi begins at 6:04 p.m on 11 September

Tritiya Tithi ends on 4:07 p.m on 12 September



Here's wishing you all a happy Hartalika Teej 2018!