FSSAI Orders Patanjali Foods To Recall Batch Of Red Chilli Powder Over Safety Norms

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed Patanjali Foods Ltd to recall a specified batch of packed red chilli powder, reported PTI. The company confirmed the recall in a regulatory filing, citing non-conformity with established food safety norms. FSSAI "has directed Patanjali Foods to initiate the recall of the entire batch of implicated food (i.e. Red Chilli Powder (packed) of Batch No. - AJD2400012 due to non-conformance of Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011", the company said in a regulatory filing.

Incorporated in 1986, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved group firm, Patanjali Foods (erstwhile Ruchi Soya) is one of India's top FMCG players. The company is present in edible oils, food and FMCG, and wind power generation sectors. It sells products under various brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, etc.

Patanjali Foods posted a 21 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 308.97 crore for the September quarter, reported PTI. Its net profit stood at Rs 254.53 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 8,198.52 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 7,845.79 crore in the year-ago period.

The recall highlights the importance of adhering to food safety regulations to maintain consumer trust and product quality.