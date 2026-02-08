Advertisement
Gujarat Factory Busted For Making Milk With Urea And Detergent

Officials uncovered a Gujarat facility mixing chemicals into milk and buttermilk, sparking concerns about long-term consumer exposure.

Read Time: 2 mins
As per FSSAI, 1,370 litres of unsafe milk were destroyed on the spot. (Representative Photo: Unsplash)
  • Gujarat factory caught producing fake milk using detergent, urea and dairy powders.
  • Officials seized thousands of litres of adulterated milk and large quantities of chemicals.
  • Food Authority warns of health risks as investigation continues into the adulteration network.
Producing milk is often seen as a simple, everyday operation, but investigators in Gujarat say a factory had been secretly preparing synthetic milk for nearly five years using a mix of chemicals instead of real dairy. On February 8, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) confirmed that a unit in Sabarkantha district was raided after officials received specific intelligence about adulterated milk being supplied to nearby towns and villages. During the raid, officers found that the so-called milk was being made by combining small amounts of genuine milk with urea and processed powders, raising serious safety concerns for consumers.

Also Read: "Urea In Milk, Detergent In Ice Cream": Raghav Chadha Calls Out Food Adulteration In India

How The Fake Milk Was Made

According to officials, workers at the unit mixed a range of substances to mimic the colour, thickness, and protein levels of real milk, reported Times of India. These included:

  • Detergent powder
  • Urea fertiliser
  • Caustic soda
  • Refined palm oil and refined soybean oil
  • Whey powder, skimmed milk powder, and premium SMP powder

Investigators said the factory used only about 300 litres of real milk to produce nearly 1,700 to 1,800 litres of imitation milk every day by adding these chemicals and powders. The mixture was then packed in pouches and distributed as milk and buttermilk across Sabarkantha and Mehsana districts.

Watch FSSAI's X post below:

Also Read: "Calling This An Office Feels Illegal": Meta Employee's Google London Food Tour Goes Viral

What Officers Found During The Raid

The Local Crime Branch, along with food safety officials, raided the facility named Shree Satya Dairy Products near Salal village in Prantij. As per CNBC TV 18, inside the unit, authorities seized:

  • Around 1,962 litres of adulterated milk
  • Over 1,100 litres of adulterated buttermilk
  • Nearly ₹71 lakh worth of raw materials and chemicals

The factory was immediately sealed, and samples were sent for laboratory testing to determine the full extent of contamination.

As per the video shared by the FSSAI on X, 1,370 litres of unsafe milk were destroyed on the spot during the operation, and consumers were urged to stay alert and report suspicious dairy products.

Show full article

FSSAI, Gujarat Fake Milk, Gujarat Milk Factory Busted
NDTV News
