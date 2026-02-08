Gujarat Factory Busted For Making Milk With Urea And Detergent

Producing milk is often seen as a simple, everyday operation, but investigators in Gujarat say a factory had been secretly preparing synthetic milk for nearly five years using a mix of chemicals instead of real dairy. On February 8, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) confirmed that a unit in Sabarkantha district was raided after officials received specific intelligence about adulterated milk being supplied to nearby towns and villages. During the raid, officers found that the so-called milk was being made by combining small amounts of genuine milk with urea and processed powders, raising serious safety concerns for consumers.

How The Fake Milk Was Made

According to officials, workers at the unit mixed a range of substances to mimic the colour, thickness, and protein levels of real milk, reported Times of India. These included:

Detergent powder

Urea fertiliser

Caustic soda

Refined palm oil and refined soybean oil

Whey powder, skimmed milk powder, and premium SMP powder

Investigators said the factory used only about 300 litres of real milk to produce nearly 1,700 to 1,800 litres of imitation milk every day by adding these chemicals and powders. The mixture was then packed in pouches and distributed as milk and buttermilk across Sabarkantha and Mehsana districts.

#Gujarat A major joint raid in Himatnagar, Gujarat, has shut down a dairy unit producing milk from Urea and Palm Oil. The raid was conducted by Food Safety Dept. Gujarat. Investigation into the supply chain is underway. #FSSAIAction #FSSAIinStates #FSSAIAction pic.twitter.com/YIIFaHn1jT — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) February 8, 2026

What Officers Found During The Raid

The Local Crime Branch, along with food safety officials, raided the facility named Shree Satya Dairy Products near Salal village in Prantij. As per CNBC TV 18, inside the unit, authorities seized:

Around 1,962 litres of adulterated milk

Over 1,100 litres of adulterated buttermilk

Nearly ₹71 lakh worth of raw materials and chemicals

The factory was immediately sealed, and samples were sent for laboratory testing to determine the full extent of contamination.

As per the video shared by the FSSAI on X, 1,370 litres of unsafe milk were destroyed on the spot during the operation, and consumers were urged to stay alert and report suspicious dairy products.