Food Authority Seizes 44,000 Kg Of Rasgullas Stored In Unhygienic Conditions In J&K

The food safety authority in Jammu and Kashmir has seized a massive quantity of unhygienic rasgullas from a local cold storage facility. Officials confiscated 440 quintals (44,000 kg) of sweets worth around Rs 50 lakh. In an Instagram post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the stock was kept in "unhygienic conditions and was intended for sale during the upcoming festive season." Many people buy sweets during festivals, but eating such contaminated products can cause serious health problems.

The post further said the cold storage unit was running without a valid FSSAI license. "This blatant disregard for public health led to the immediate destruction of the entire consignment," the FSSAI wrote. The food authority also shared a video showing the unhygienic conditions and disposal of the huge rasgulla stock.

In another post on August 25, 2025, the FSSAI said that Jammu and Kashmir Food Development Authority (FDA) officials seized 21 quintals (2,100 kg) of synthetic paneer from the Gangyal area. The adulterated stock was destroyed. "This decisive action is part of an ongoing drive to ensure public health and safety," the FSSAI wrote. The video shows huge blocks of synthetic paneer being dumped and destroyed to prevent any risk of sale and consumption.

This is not the first case of fake paneer being busted in India. Click here to read about a recent food safety raid in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The FSSAI and state FDAs have stepped up efforts to curb such illegal practices.