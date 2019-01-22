Follow These Natural Ways To Boost Your Immunity This Winter

Let's say it upfront, winters can be really depressing and annoying, especially if it is raining nonstop. The cold winter waves often bring along various diseases that take a toll on many people's health. Everyone around seems to be falling sick and catching cold and cough. It is mainly because our immunity tends to take a dip during the chilly months. Immunity is our body's defence mechanism that works against harmful bacterial and viral infections. When our immunity is weak, it results in the body's inability to fight infections, which makes us more prone to diseases. But, fret not as there are many natural and easy ways to boost immunity and keep diseases at bay.

Here Are Three Natural Ways To Boost Immunity This Winter:

1. Sip On Healthy Herbal Teas. Health experts and nutritionists always recommend drinking herbal teas in winters. These healthy concoctions have been considered as health warriors since time immemorial as they are known to fight against ill health. Drink herbal teas like ginger tea, Ashwagandha tea, lemon and pepper tea and Tulsi tea to boost your immunity.



2. Eat More Fermented Foods. Fermented foods are basically probiotic foods that are to known to promote our health in so many ways, including improving digestion and boosting immunity. If the findings of a recent study, published in the journal Brain, are to be believed, then eating fermented foods help in boosting our immunity and lower the inflammation levels in the body. The good bacteria present in fermented foods (like pickled vegetables and kimchi salad) are known to help boost our immunity system, which helps fight infections, further keeping diseases at bay.



3. Add More Indian Spices To Your Diet. Include Indian spices like turmeric, mustard, hing, fenugreek (methi seeds), garlic, clove, cinnamon, ginger and curry leaves in your diet to boost your immunity during winters. These health-promoting spices will not just keep your immunity strong but will also improve you digestion and keep lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity at bay.



Other than the above-mentioned points, make sure you indulge yourself in physical activities like running, jogging, gymming etc. to keep yourself active and focused. Moreover, giving rest to your body is equally important. Consult a doctor before introducing any food to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.