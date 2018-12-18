Excess Body Weight Responsible For 3.9 Percent Cancer Worldwide: 5 Tips To Manage Obesity

Obesity is emerging to be one of the top health concerns around the world. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, excess body weight is said to be responsible for 3.9 percent of cancer globally. The study, published in the journal Cancer, spoke about association between obesity and the risk of 13 types of cancers, including postmenopausal breast cancer and liver cancer, and a probable relationship with three other cancers, including prostate cancer. "In particular, not many people are aware of the link of overweight/obesity to cancer risk," said Hyuna Sung, a participant researcher of the study.

The finding also revealed that by the year 2030, 21.7 million new cancer cases and 13 million cancer deaths are expected to occur around the world. Women cases were nearly double that of men. The researchers also said that breast cancer was the most prominent of the cases. As far as men were concerned, liver cancer was one of the highest contributors.

For the study, the researchers used publicly available or already published parameters and estimates to show regional and global trends of obesity and overweight for the past four decades. In that period, the prevalence of excess body weight rose from 21 percent in men and 24 percent in women to approximately 40 percent in both sexes in all regions of the world.

"The simultaneous rise in excess body weight in almost all countries is thought to be driven largely by changes in the global food system, which promotes energy-dense, nutrient-poor foods, alongside reduced opportunities for physical activity," Sung said.

Diet Tips To Manage Obesity

Obese people are asked to be extra mindful of their diet. In extreme cases, people are also prescribed an obesity diet, which is a mix of proteins, healthy carbs and fibre.

Here are some of the common diet tips that may help manage obesity better:

1. Do away with refined carb sources and include whole grains. Whole grain retains all the nutrients that are often processed during refining process. Whole grains like bajra, ragi, maize and jowar are replete with many nutrient-rich properties. You can use them to make rotis and other healthy dishes.

2. Rajma and chana dals are some of the healthiest foods you can add to your diet. They are rich in fibre, which takes long to digest and keeps you full for long.

3. Opt for lean protein such as chicken or fish over their fatty red counterparts. Protein is essential for sustainable fat-loss. Protein also helps induce satiety and regulates hunger hormone ghrelin.

4. Include more seasonal fruits and veggies in your diet. They are a good source of fibre and antioxidants that are known to facilitate weight loss.

5. Rule out trans-fat sources like fried junk food, cookies, pasta, burger and noodles. They generate empty calories which lead to weight gain.

Follow these tips and manage obesity naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

(With inputs ANI)

