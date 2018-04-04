Does vitamin-D supplement help you to lose weight? Adequate levels of the vitamin-D in your body helps to have a normal growth and better bones and teeth. But, the question is if vitamin-D foods or supplements help in losing weight?

As per the study, published in British Journal of Nutrition, people who are consuming a daily calcium and vitamin-D supplement were able to lose more weight much faster and in effective way than the ones who are not taking them. The experts concluded that an extra calcium and vitamin-D have an appetite-suppressing effect. Meaning, no more hunger hangs. Therefore, consider adding vitamin-D supplements to your diet, especially if you're trying to lose weight. It is recommended to maintain a healthy food diet that is rich in vitamin-D. Here are some foods items that contain vitamin D: Salmon: Salmon has high oil content, which is an excellent source of vitamin-D3.

Shrimp: Shrimp is the most popular type of shellfish, which is not only rich in vitamin-D, but are also very low in fat.

Mushroom: Mushroom is exposed to the sun while growing, meaning rich in vitamin-D value. However, pick white mushrooms, as they are an excellent source of vitamin-D than other mushrooms.

Egg Yolk: If you don't fancy eating fish or seafood, then you can opt for egg yolk that are another good source of vitamin-D, as well as a delicious nutritious food.

Milk: Most of the packaged milk these days is fortified with vitamin-D. Daily intake of high amounts of fortified whole milk will help you to stay healthy and fit.



