Diwali 2018: Here Are 5 Handy Tips To Clean Your Kitchen This Festive Season

The season of festivities is here and so is the time to indulge in a lot of good food. Good food and festivals are synonymous to each other. With Diwali approaching, a lot of you must have started the house cleaning process. If you've been looking for easy hacks to clean your kitchen this Diwali, then we're here to help. Get rid of those hard water stains from kitchen tiles and make your gas stove shine like never before.

Here are 5 handy tips that can help you clean your kitchen this festive season. Read on to know more about them:



1. Create Space



The very first step is to get rid of unwanted kitchen equipments or ingredients. Check for the equipments that need to be repaired or discarded. Sort them first and discard the ones that are of no use. Follow the same process with kitchen ingredients. Watch out for their expiry date and store the ones that can be used in near future.



2. Clean The Kitchen Shelves



Once you have sorted your kitchen equipments and ingredients, now it's time for kitchen shelves. Take a clean cloth and soak it in hot water mixed with white vinegar. Wipe the surface of the shelves using this cloth, followed by a dry cloth.



3. Be Creative And Utilise Space Efficiently



Make the best of the limited space available in the kitchen. For instance, use plastic or metal hooks to hang mugs and cups; place the utensils in racks so that they take up minimum space.



4. Organise Using Labels



Labels can help you sort the kitchen ingredients very efficiently. Select different categories for different colour labels and store them where they can be spotted easily.



5. Deep Clean The Fridge



Cleaning fridge is the last step, which should be done with utmost care. Soak a dry cloth in a lemon and vinegar solution and use it to clean the fridge. Lemon will help you get rid of any unwanted smells.



So, bring these easy hacks to your rescue and clean your kitchen like a pro, this Diwali.



Happy Diwali 2018!