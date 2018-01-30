Diabetes And Hypertension Rates High In India; These Dietary Tweaks Will Help You Keep Fit!

Highlights diabetes and hypertension or high blood pressure have affected many The rate of diabetes in India is over six percent Around one-quarter of people in India have high blood pressure

Often termed as 'silent killers', diabetes and hypertension or high blood pressure have affected more than 1.3 million people. According to the numbers published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the rate of diabetes in India is over six percent; while around one-quarter of people have high blood pressure. The rates of high blood pressure and diabetes were particularly high amongst middle-aged and elderly people.

According to the report, diabetes prevalence in India was about 6.1 percent among women and 6.5 percent among men; on the other hand, for hypertension it was 20 percent among women and 24.5 percent among men. Diabetes was most prevalent in the states including Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and West Bengal. Hypertension recorded highest in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Sikkim and Nagaland.

It is a known fact that the rates of both conditions are dangerously increasing on a rapid scale; thanks to our sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits. It is imperative to take out at least 30 minutes of your time to engage in a physical activity and also eat healthy foods. We enlist some dietary tweaks that you should include in your diet every day-