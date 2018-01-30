Diabetes And Hypertension Rates High In India; These Dietary Tweaks Will Help You Keep Fit!

Highlights
- diabetes and hypertension or high blood pressure have affected many
- The rate of diabetes in India is over six percent
- Around one-quarter of people in India have high blood pressure
According to the report, diabetes prevalence in India was about 6.1 percent among women and 6.5 percent among men; on the other hand, for hypertension it was 20 percent among women and 24.5 percent among men. Diabetes was most prevalent in the states including Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and West Bengal. Hypertension recorded highest in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Sikkim and Nagaland.
It is a known fact that the rates of both conditions are dangerously increasing on a rapid scale; thanks to our sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits. It is imperative to take out at least 30 minutes of your time to engage in a physical activity and also eat healthy foods. We enlist some dietary tweaks that you should include in your diet every day-
- Quit alcohol intake and smoking as they are two of the biggest reasons of developing these health conditions. Nicotine is responsible for dramatically increasing your blood pressure.
- Include lots of green veggies in your diet to keep your system healthy. The green leafy delights are not only lower in calories and high in fiber, but are also packed with nutrients like folate, potassium and magnesium that are key ingredients for lowering and maintaining hypertension and diabetes.
- Eat lots of nuts that contain unsaturated fats, proteins and a range of vitamins and minerals that lower cholesterol, inflammation and insulin resistance. Include at least 30 grams of nuts in your daily diet.
- Include fresh and seasonal fruits as they are high in fiber content, low in fat and are power packed with vitamins and minerals. Make sure you do not overload yourself on fruits as they contain natural sugars that may up your insulin levels. Consult your doctor about the amount you can consume every day.
- Eat lesser processed foods as they can trigger your insulin levels and blood pressure; thanks to the harmful fats and excessive sodium they contain.