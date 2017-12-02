Consuming Cheese Daily May Slash The Risk Of Stroke And Heart Attack: Study

Highlights Cheese lovers, you just got a reason to load up on more cheese daily Eating a daily portion of cheese may reduce the risk of heart attacks Cheese is known to contain high levels of calcium

Cheese lovers, you just got a reason to load up on more cheese daily. According to a study published in European Journal of Nutrition, eating a daily portion of cheese could reduce the risk of fatal heart attacks and stroke. This comes just months after a previous study found that cheese could hold the keys to a longer life. According to the research, a daily portion of the size of a small matchbox reduces the chances of 14 percent. All cheese is rich in vitamins, minerals and proteins that help against cardiovascular disease.Cheese is known to contain high levels of calcium, which means that although it is high in fat, less of that fat is absorbed by the body. Participants eating around one-and-a-half ounces a day saw the greatest reduction in risk to their health. The scientists also claimed that research also showed cheese boosted levels of so-called good cholesterol while reducing levels of bad cholesterol.The researchers also claimed that calcium from dairy products such as cheese played a vital role in reducing fat in the body. As per the researchers, cheese do seem to be associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and particularly with yogurt- type-2 diabetes that is an area of research they have been trying to develop because there are 700 new cases every day. The biggest element in cheese appears to be the close association between calcium and fat, which makes the fat less digestible.Far from having a negative effect, a number of large studies have shown dairy products to have a protective effect on factors relating to heart health. Looking specifically at cheese, a number of studies show no association between consuming cheese and heart disease.