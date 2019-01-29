Breakfast Is Overrated, Fasting Diet Best For Weight Loss, Says Margot Robbie's Nutritionist

Highlights Margot Robbie's nutritionist reveals diet secrets of the actor David Higgins says breakfast is not really important Higgins is all praises for intermittent fasting diet for weight loss

British actor Margot Robbie, who is known for her roles in films like 'Wolf of Wall Street' and 'Suicide Squad', has an enviable physique. Needless to say, the Hollywood actor works very hard to maintain a fit body, including a following a strict diet regime and working out regularly. Now, her London-based nutritionist, David Higgins, has revealed diet secrets that help Robbie stay in shape. Higgins, who is a physical trainer and nutritionist, has made some pretty shocking claims about breakfast, which is the most favourite meal of the day, for many of us. For long, health experts and dietitians have said skipping breakfast is cardinal sin, when it comes to keeping fit.

A number of health experts and research studies sing praises for the first meal of the day, which is said to curb hunger pangs and make exercising portion control easier. But Higgins says that breakfast is overrated and that intermittent fasting is the most effective way to lose weight. Intermittent fasting is a weight loss diet, where dieters are only allowed to eat during an eight hour window, while fasting during the rest of the day. Intermittent fasting has been rising in popularity since the past few years, with a number of so-called social media influencers and celebrities swearing that the approach to weight loss works. However, there is limited scientific evidence to suggest that intermittent fasting is an optimum strategy for weight loss.

Higgins, who is a nutritionist for celebrities like Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer besides 28-year-old Robbie, said, "Sometimes you don't need to have breakfast. The whole 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day' thing is a 1940s marketing campaign to sell eggs. That's what we have all been raised to believe." The celebrity nutritionist further praised the intermittent fasting method that involves fasting for 16 hours in a day by skipping breakfast. Intermittent fasting dieters usually eat lunch and the final meal of the day at 8 pm. David Higgins added by saying that the fasting diet works by restricting calorie consumption and by allowing the body time to 'recover and digest'.

