Bakeries And Restaurants In Suryapet Found Violating Food Safety Regulations

Food establishments in Suryapet were raided recently (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

A state-level task force undertook inspections of bakeries and restaurants in Suryapet district in Telangana on November 11, 2024. At Dolphin Bakery, the team said that multiple hygiene issues were identified on the premises. They found open dustbins, rusted equipment, cobwebs on the wall/roof, oil and dirt deposition on the roof, electrical wires, etc. The officials noted that the kitchen premises were open to the outside environment - there was no mesh. They also discovered that the washrooms were in the kitchen and "cooking oil was found kept in close proximity." Furthermore, the cooking area lacked proper lighting. The FBO [Food Business Operator] had not displayed its FSSAI license at a prominent place on the premises. The requisite pest control records and water analysis reports were unavailable.

State level Task Force team has conducted inspections in Suryapet district on 11.11.2024.



𝗗𝗼𝗹𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘆, 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘆𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘁



* FSSAI license not displayed at a prominent place in the premises.



* Pest control records and Water analysis reports not available with FBO.… pic.twitter.com/ZHy1nuHszI — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 13, 2024

Also Read: Two Restaurants In Hyderabad's Attapur Area Raided - See What Was Found

The task force also inspected another bakery in Suryapet: LS Bakers. The officials stated that expired sprinkling sprays were found being used in the cake. They also suspected that excess synthetic food colour was being used in baked items. Other issues included open dustbins near the baking area and food handlers not wearing head caps, gloves and aprons. The establishment had not displayed its FSSAI license at a prominent place on the premises. The Pest control records, Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and Water analysis reports were not available.

𝗟𝗦 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘆𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘁

11.11.2024



* FSSAI license not displayed at a prominent place in the premises.



* Open dustbins placed near the baking area.



* Food handlers found without headcaps, gloves and aprons.



* Expired sprinkling sprays found being used in cake.… pic.twitter.com/Vj3hmn0kPu — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 13, 2024

On the same day, the officials visited Tanuja Logili, a restaurant in Suryapet. Here, too, the pest control records, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports were found to be unavailable. This FBO had also failed to display its FSSAI license at a prominent place. The task force noted several other problems. They discovered that cooked and semi-cooked meat had been "stored for a long time and frozen in the refrigerator." The officials found houseflies on exposed food items and chopping boards, and insects in the drinking water filter. They also observed oil and dirt deposition on the roof and walls in the cooking area.

𝗧𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗷𝗮 𝗟𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗹𝗶, 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘆𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘁

11.11.2024



* FSSAI license is not displayed at a prominent place.



* Cooked and semicooked food (meat) found to be stored for long time and frozen in refrigerator.



* Houseflies found on exposed food items and chopping boards.



*… pic.twitter.com/RBJERL0bz6 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 13, 2024

At Kaveri Family Restaurant in Suryapet, the task force said there was "no proper hygiene within the cooking premises." They made note of unclean refrigerators, lack of closed dustbins, open drains without grills and food handlers without hair caps and gloves. The officials also found that a synthetic food colour was being used while cooking biryani. The necessary medical fitness certificates of food handlers, pest control records and water analysis reports were not available with the FBO.

𝗞𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘆𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘁

11.11.2024



* No proper hygiene within the cooking premises. Refrigerators are not clean.



* Food handlers found without hair caps and gloves.



* Synthetic food colour found being used in Biryani preparation.



* No… pic.twitter.com/2jizWciLZe — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 13, 2024

Before this, the food safety officials inspected the canteen of CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology), a research institute in Hyderabad. They discovered several violations on the spot. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read:Hygiene Problems, Unsafe Food Practices Flagged At Restaurants Near Sagar X Road, Hyderabad