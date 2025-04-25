Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 today at 12:30 pm. Over 50 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the outcome. Once released, the results will be available on the board's official websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Additionally, the results will also be accessible on the NDTV special page - ndtv.com/education/results - launched to provide students with a hassle-free experience during this crucial time. UPMSP has also announced that, for the first time, the results will be available on DigiLocker, results.digilocker.gov.in.
A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the High School (Class 10) exams, while 25,77,733 students took the Intermediate (Class 12) exams in 2025. The exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across Uttar Pradesh.
Last year, girls outperformed boys, and the trend is expected to continue this year as well. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 89.55%.
How To Check Results On NDTV Special Page:
- Visit the NDTV Education portal at ndtv.com/education/results.
- Navigate to the "Results" section.
- Click on the link for "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025" or "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025," as applicable.
- Enter your roll number and other required details.
- Click on the "Submit" button.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download your digital scorecard or marksheet for future reference.
Here Are The Latest Updates on UP Board Class 10, 12 Results:
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: List Of Official Websites To Check
Students can access their Class 10 and 12 results through the following official websites:
UPMSP official site: upmsp.edu.in
UP Board result portal: upresults.nic.in
DigiLocker result page: results.digilocker.gov.in
UP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 LIVE: Results To Be Officially Announced via Press Conference
The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results will be announced during a press conference at the board's headquarters in Prayagraj.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Class 12th Pass Percentage Trends Over The Last 5 Years
As students across Uttar Pradesh await these crucial exam results, we take a look back at the trends and pass percentages of the UP Board 12th exam results over the last five years. Pass Percentage Insights (2020-2024)
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How To Check Score Via SMS
In case of internet issues, students can check their results through SMS:
For Class 12: Type UP12<roll number>
For Class 10: Type UP10<roll number>
Send the SMS in the above format to 56263.
You will receive your result via SMS on the same number.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How To Download Marksheets Via DigiLocker
In a post on X, UPMSP said that students will be able to download their marksheets on DigiLocker too. This will be the first time that that UP board result mark sheets will be available on the government's digital platform. Here's How To Download Marksheet Via DigiLocker.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How Many Students Are Awaiting the Results?
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Scorecards On DigiLocker This Time
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How To Check Results On NDTV Special Page
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: What Are The Official Websites To Check Scorecards
