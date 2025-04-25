Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 today at 12:30 pm. Over 50 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the outcome. Once released, the results will be available on the board's official websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Additionally, the results will also be accessible on the NDTV special page - ndtv.com/education/results - launched to provide students with a hassle-free experience during this crucial time. UPMSP has also announced that, for the first time, the results will be available on DigiLocker, results.digilocker.gov.in.

A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the High School (Class 10) exams, while 25,77,733 students took the Intermediate (Class 12) exams in 2025. The exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, girls outperformed boys, and the trend is expected to continue this year as well. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 89.55%.

How To Check Results On NDTV Special Page:

Visit the NDTV Education portal at ndtv.com/education/results.

Navigate to the "Results" section.

Click on the link for "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025" or "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025," as applicable.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download your digital scorecard or marksheet for future reference.

Here Are The Latest Updates on UP Board Class 10, 12 Results: