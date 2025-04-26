MP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025: When To Expect Result As Per Previous Year Trends

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10th and 12th results in the first week of May, according to media reports.

Although there's no official confirmation on the exact date and time. Once released, students can download the results by visiting the official website, mpbse.nic.in.



MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2025: Previous Year Result Dates

In the past few years, results were declared on April 24 (2024), May 25 (2023), and April 29 (2022).

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2025: How To Check

Students can download their scorecards from the following official websites:

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link for Class 10th or 12th

Step 3. Enter roll number, date of birth, and other required credentials

Step 4. Download and take a printout of the scorecard

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2025: Post-Result Options

Re-evaluation: Students can apply for re-evaluation with a nominal fee of Rs 100 per subject

Supplementary Exams: Students who fail to secure minimum passing marks can appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Last Year's Performance

In 2024, out of 8,27,563 registered students, 8,21,545 appeared for the exams, including 4,12,654 boys and 4,08,891 girls.

The pass percentage for the Class 12 exam improved from 55.28% in 2023 to 64.48% in 2024. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 58.10% in 2024.

Students are advised to check official websites for the latest updates on MP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025.