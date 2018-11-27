Are Conventional Weight Loss Diets Better Than Intermittent Fasting?

Many people are following intermittent fasting to lose weight and stay healthy. However, findings of the study from the German Cancer Research Center have found that intermittent fasting may not have an advantage over conventional weight loss diets. The findings conclude that there are many paths leading to a healthier weight. Everybody must find a diet plan that fits them best and then just do it. Intermittent fasting, also known as 16:8 or 5:2 diet, is said to be quite trending nowadays. Numerous popular self-help books on this topic promise weight loss without yo-yo effect and sustained changes in metabolism. The German Nutrition Society, on the other hand, warns that intermittent fasting is not suitable for long-term weight regulation. In fact, there is no scientific evidence on the long-term effects of this dieting method.

According to the researchers, there are only a few smaller studies on intermittent fasting so far, but they have come up with strikingly positive effects for metabolic health. This, as per the researchers, made them curious and they intended to find out whether these effects can also be proven in a larger patient group and over a prolonged period.

The researchers found that improvements in health status were the same with both dietary methods. They said that in participants of both group, body weight and, along with it, visceral fat or unhealthy belly fat, were lost and extra fat in the liver was reduced. The investigators also didn't find any difference between the two dieting methods in any other metabolic values that were analysed or biomarkers and gene activities under investigation.

The study results show that it is not primarily the dietary methods that matter but it is more important to decide on a method and then follow through with it. You can decide whichever diet you'd want to follow to lose weight, but you will have to follow it patiently.

Don't forget to complement it with exercises or any physical activity. Also, make sure you consult a dietitian or a nutritionist to construct a diet plan for you.