No "Glass Crystals" In Amul Cheese: Company Issues Notice Refuting Viral Claim

Popular dairy brand Amul has issued a statement refuting claims related to the food safety standards of its cheese products. Social media posts alleging they contain "glass crystals" went viral online and continued to circulate through messaging apps. Amul's Instagram post featured a screenshot of one of the videos claiming that its Processed Cheese is unfit for use. The statement read, "We wish to inform you that a series of videos/news articles regarding Amul Cheese having glass crystals is circulating on WhatsApp and social media. The claims being made in these videos are false and incorrect."

Explaining the particles found in the cheese, Amul wrote, "We wish to inform that the Amul Processed Cheese pack is totally safe and the glass-like pieces seen are due to crystallisation of calcium salts in processed cheese, caused by storage under frozen conditions for a long period. The glass-like salt crystals, though an edible constituent of cheese, give it a gritty texture. This may be verified by placing the glassy lumps in lukewarm water, which will dissolve the lumps."

The company added, "Such videos have been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers. We request you to kindly share this message with your family and friends and assure them that Amul products are made at state-of-the-art technology plants with stringent quality standards."

Earlier, Amul had issued another notice refuting allegations that its dahi was adulterated. The issue began after a digital creator claimed that Amul curd failed a purity test when samples collected in Uttar Pradesh were sent for lab testing. Click here to know more.

