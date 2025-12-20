Business Ideas: Amul Store For Rs 2-6 Lakh Can Earn Rs 40,000-Rs 1.5 Lakh Monthly

Amul's no-frills franchise model lets entrepreneurs start a dairy or dessert outlet for as little as Rs 2 lakh, with zero royalties and fixed product-wise margins. Depending on the format, monthly profits can scale up through volume sales and recipe-driven items.

Unlike traditional franchises, Amul parlours operate on a stock-and-sell basis. Franchisees buy products from authorized Amul wholesalers at a discounted rate and sell at MRP, keeping the margin. There are no royalty payments, revenue sharing, or ongoing franchise fees-profits after expenses are entirely the operator's.

Amul offers two main outlet formats:

Preferred Outlet, Kiosk, or Railway Parlour requires 100 to 150 sq ft and is usually located in high-footfall areas like markets, stations, or residential zones. These outlets sell Amul's core range-milk, curd, butter, paneer, ghee, cheese, and pre-packed ice creams. Investment is around Rs 2 lakh, including:

Refundable security deposit (Rs 25,000)

Basic equipment like freezers and display racks (around Rs 70,000)

Amul Ice Cream Scooping Parlour is a larger, 300+ sq ft setup that focuses on high-margin desserts like sundaes, thick shakes, floats, and sandwiches. This format costs around Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh, covering:

Brand security (Rs 50,000, often non-refundable)

Interiors (Rs 4,00,000)

Scooping cabinets, blenders, billing systems (Rs 50,000)

Margins vary by product type. Basic milk earns around 2.5 percent, packaged dairy products offer 10 to 20 percent, and pre-packed ice cream goes up to 20 percent. The highest profits come from recipe-based items like shakes and sundaes, with margins reaching 50 percent.

Applicants must be Indian citizens (usually 18+), with access to a commercial space in a visible location. Required documents include PAN, Aadhaar, GST registration, and proof of property or lease. Amul or its distributor evaluates the site before approval.

After sign-off, you complete the interiors, purchase equipment, order stock, and begin operations. Amul provides layout guidance, branding support, and training in handling, billing, and product display. However, all products sold must be Amul-branded-non-compliance can lead to termination.

The model thrives on footfall, product mix, and efficient operations. For low investment, Amul offers a stable entry into retail-where margins grow as you move from packets to recipes.