Actor Prabhas Shares His Favourite Rice Recipe. No, It's Not Biryani

Actor Prabhas shared a recipe for a rice-based dish. Photo: X/actorprabhas

Actor Prabhas is one of the best-known stars of the Telugu film industry. After impressing audiences with his role in the highly successful 'Baahubali' films, Prabhas' next projects are eagerly awaited by all. While the actor is currently gearing up towards his next release, he recently let us into his foodie side much to the delight of his fans. He took to Instagram to share his favourite rice recipe that he loves to relish. It was part of a recipe challenge for an upcoming film called 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty'. Take a look at the post here:

Starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the film releases in theatres on September 7, 2023. As Shetty plays the role of a chef in the film, she has shared her favourite recipe on social media and urged fans and colleagues from the film industry to do the same. Actor Prabhas was one of the first ones to chime in with his favourite recipe for 'Royyala Pulav', a delicious pulao recipe made with prawns and assorted spices.

"I've known Sweety (Anushka Shetty) for decades but I never knew her favourite recipe... Finally, now I do," wrote actor Prabhas in the caption on Instagram. "I accept the #MSMPrecipechallenge and here's my favourite recipe. I now challenge Charan (Ram Charan) to post his favourite recipe and further pass on this challenge. I would love it if all my fans shared their favourite recipes with me," he added.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Royyala Pulav Shared By Actor Prabhas:

Ingredients:

Rice - 1/2 Kilo

Prawn 1kg

Onions (Small) -8; Onions (Big) - 2

Red chillies (Dry) - 6

Ginger-Garlic paste-2 Tablespoons

Curry leaves

Cashew nuts-20

Biryani leaf-4

Red chilli powder,

Turmeric

Salt

Oil

Tomatoes-2

Chillies-6

Green Coriander

Masala mix-2 Spoons

Method:

1. In a vessel, add turmeric, masala mix, oil and prawns and put it on a stove. Water from the prawns is released slowly.

2. After 5 minutes, turn off the stove and drain the water.

3. In a hot pan, add red chillies (dry), cumin seeds, curry leaves, prawns and fry.

4. After proper frying, add onion paste, tomatoes, green chillies, salt, chilli powder. Fry them for a while. Add water and bring to a boil.

5. After the water is evaporated, put the curry aside and cover it with a lid.

6. Pour oil into another vessel and add onions, cashew nuts and rice.

7. Add salt, turmeric, chilli powder, ginger garlic paste and masala mix, and fry the rice properly.

8. Add the pre-prepared curry and fry for another 2 minutes. Then add 2 glasses of hot water for 1 glass of rice.

9. Add the remaining masala mix, add curry leaves, saute and cover it with a lid.

10. After 5 minutes, mix it again and cover it. Cook for the next 30 minutes on low flame.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be seen in 'Salaar: Part 1 -Ceasefire' which is slated to release on September 28, 2023. His previous film was 'Adipurush' opposite Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.