98 Million Indians Would Be Diabetic By 2030: 3 Spices That May Help Manage Diabetes

The study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal reported that about 98 million Indians would be diabetic by the year 2030. Type-2 diabetes is expected to rise by more than a fifth, from 406 million in 2018 to 511 million in 2030. India along with China and the U.S. will share over half of these high blood sugar cases. As a result, the amount of insulin needed to effectively treat type-2 diabetes will rise by more than 20 percent worldwide over the next 12 years. It should also be noted that the number of people with type-2 diabetes worldwide using insulin in 2030 would double from around 38 million (7.4 percent of all people with type-2 diabetes) to 79 million (15.5 percent).

Type-2 diabetes is a condition where your pancreas is making insulin but your cells are not using it as it should. Diabetics are often told to be extra mindful of their diet. They should steer clear of refined carbohydrates and sugar, as it is known to spike blood sugar levels. They should also include more fibre-rich fruits, vegetables and grains in their diet as it helps keep blood sugar regulated.

Here are some spices that are known to be good for diabetics:

1. Cinnamon (Dalchini)

Cinnamon is packed with antioxidants that are known to improve insulin activity and reduce fasting blood sugars. In fact, according to a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Science, cinnamon has the ability to improve insulin sensitivity. Drink cinnamon tea to stay healthy.

2. Cloves (Laung)

Cloves offer anti-inflammatory, analgesic and digestive health benefits for diabetes. Cloves also help keep blood sugar levels in check and are known to promote insulin production, further controlling diabetes.

3. Fenugreek Seeds (Methi dana)

Fenugreek seeds are also loaded with fibre that helps in slowing the digestion process and thus regulates the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar. You could consume about one teaspoon of fenugreek powder (methi dana powder) with lukewarm water early morning before you start your day; this may help keep a check on blood sugar levels.

Include these spices in your diet only after consulting an expert.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.