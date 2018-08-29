5 Breakfast Foods That Have A 'Bad Rep' But Are Actually Healthy 

Breakfast is often said to be one of the most important meals of the day. Breakfast, literally means breaking the fast. Since our body doesn't consume anything after dinner till we wake up the next morning, our body demands for some fuel. This fuel is provided by the first meal of the day which is breakfast. Many of us our guilty of skipping breakfast at least once in our life. Getting late for office, too lazy to cook, not ample ingredients, are some of the common excuses to skip breakfast. Did you know? If you start your day hungry, you get tired fast. Since your blood glucose levels haven't been restored to the normal levels, your energy levels are not upto the mark. If you are hungry you are more likely to reach out to anything that is around you and just start noshing, eventually hampering your weight loss plans. Therefore it is very important to have your breakfast and pick the right kind of foods. In a bid to be healthy and lose weight, we fall for many misconceptions on the way. One of the worst things we can do to our diet is eliminating some foods, just on the basis of hearsay. Some of these foods are actually not wholly bad or unhealthy. In fact including them in your diet in moderate quantities can help you boost your health in numerous ways.

1. Cheese

Cheese is an exceptional source of good fats and dairy.According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, these fats are very instrumental in balancing hormones, which in turn help to deal with stress, promote sleep, regulate body temperature, and help the body use A, D, E and K fat-soluble vitamins. Cheese is also rich in calcium which helps strengthen bones



2. Peanut Butter

Think butter and our brains just start screaming 'unhealthy'. However, such is not the case always. Peanut butter contains a substance called p-coumaric acid, which helps in offsetting the damage done to cells associated with cardiovascular diseases. Peanuts are one of the foods highest in niacin. The niacin contained within peanut butter helps in the recovery of cell damage of the brain, which provides protection.



3. Pancakes

One of the most loved breakfast staples can be useful too. It is just the right kind of ingredients that can make all the difference. Make sure you make whole wheat pancakes. Whole wheat is rich in fibres. Fibres help regulate blood sugar levels and also promote weight loss.

4. Egg Yolks

It is often said that the egg yolk may increase one's cholesterol levels. However, eating one or two whole eggs daily is not harmful. In fact eggs are rich in several nutrients that promote heart health. The yolks are the most concentrated source of choline, a key component of acetylcholine-one of the brain's key neurotransmitters.

5. Coffee

Coffee intake is shunned upon due to its caffeine content. But this popular beverage is not really bad for health if consumed moderately. Coffee is rich in minerals like magnesium and chromium which help the body use insulin that controls the glucose in our body and ward off the risk of Type 2 diabetes. It is also said to reduce cholesterol levels and boost heart health.

It needs to be understood that anything in excess is bad. Moderation is the key to good health. Include these foods in moderation and stay healthy.