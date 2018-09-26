2.5 Hours of Physical Activity Per Week Could Prevent Alzheimer's: Foods That May Help Too

How many hours of the week do you dedicate to physical activity? Turns out that engaging in at least 2.5 hours of physical activity per week, including walking, running, swimming and aerobics not only helps sustain your energy levels but may also delay cognitive decline and prevent Alzheimer's disease, suggests a new study. According to the study published in published in the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia, light to moderate physical activity of at least 150 minutes per week can have benefits on cognition and dementia progression.

Even in individuals with autosomal dominant Alzheimer's -- a rare genetically-driven form of the disease in which the development of dementia at a relatively young age is inevitable, according to the researchers from the Alzheimer's Association -- a US-based non-profit organization.

It was seen that individuals who engaged in more physical activity showed lower levels of Alzheimer's disease biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid, including lower tau -- a protein that builds up in the brains of people living with such a health issue.

"The results of this study are encouraging, and not only for individuals with rare genetically-caused Alzheimer's disease," said Maria C. Carrillo, Chief Science Officer at the Association.

About 156 participants were classified as high physical activity (lower than 150 minutes physical activity/week) and 68 as low physical activity (greater than 150 minutes physical activity/week).

"Individuals at genetic risk for dementia should therefore be counselled to pursue a physically active lifestyle," they noted.

While researchers around the world are still working on how they can reverse Alzheimer's, many experts claim that one can delay the degenerative disease by keeping a check on their diet. Here are foods that are known to stave off risk of Alzheimer's and keep the brain active.

1. Turmeric: Curcumin an extract of turmeric that has been shown to break down amyloid-beta plaques which happens to be a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease in some studies. Best way to consume turmeric is through turmeric milk.

2. Omega-3 fatty acids: Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like flaxseeds, walnuts and fatty fish are known to be good for your brain and its functions. They also help in countering inflammation.

3. Green leafy vegetables: Rich in vitamin K and Folic acid that helps the brain function with ease, green leafy vegetables also helps boost memory and prevent dementia.

4. Berries: Berries are considered to be great brain superfoods. Researchers have found that blueberries help protect the brain from oxidative stress and may reduce the effects of Alzheimer's or dementia.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



