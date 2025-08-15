Women Are At A Higher Risk Of Dementia: Here's Why

Dementia is a term used to describe several diseases that affect memory, thinking and social abilities. It is characterised by a decline in cognitive function which interferes with a person's daily life. Memory loss is the earliest symptom of dementia. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type, but there are other causes.

Dementia risk in women

Dementia can affect people differently. Research consistently shows that women are at a higher risk of developing dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, nearly two-thirds of Americans living with Alzheimer's are women. Here are some reasons why:

Longevity : Women generally live longer than men, and age is the biggest risk factor for dementia.

: Women generally live longer than men, and age is the biggest risk factor for dementia. Biological differences : Hormonal changes, especially the drop in estrogen after menopause, may increase vulnerability.

: Hormonal changes, especially the drop in estrogen after menopause, may increase vulnerability. Genetic factors: Certain genes, such as APOE-e4, may affect women more than men in terms of dementia risk.

The World Health Organisation has reported that women are disproportionately affected globally, comprising 65% of Alzheimer's cases.

What are the other risk factors for dementia?

Age : Risk increases significantly after age 65.

: Risk increases significantly after age 65. Genetics : Family history and gene variants, such as APOE-e4.

: Family history and gene variants, such as APOE-e4. Cardiovascular issues : Hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity may increase the risk.

: Hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity may increase the risk. Poor lifestyle : Smoking, excessive alcohol use, poor diet, and lack of exercise.

: Smoking, excessive alcohol use, poor diet, and lack of exercise. Mental health : Depression and chronic stress are also common risk factors for dementia.

: Depression and chronic stress are also common risk factors for dementia. Brain injuries : Traumatic brain injuries or repeated head trauma.

: Traumatic brain injuries or repeated head trauma. Hearing loss : Having hearing loss is associated with a higher risk of dementia.

: Having hearing loss is associated with a higher risk of dementia. Sleep disorders: Poor sleep quality or sleep apnea is also a risk factor for dementia.

How to lower dementia risk

Studies indicate that exercising regularly, eating right, quitting smoking and ensuring quality sleep help reduce the risk of dementia. Additionally, staying mentally fit and preventing head injuries also helps lower the risk.

While women are at a higher risk of dementia, many risk factors can be managed through lifestyle and health interventions. Early action through exercise, diet, mental stimulation, and managing chronic conditions can help lower the risk and support brain health throughout life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.