Trump Calls Dementia Screening "Very Hard" IQ Test, Then Brags About Result

US President Donald Trump has claimed that he has taken an "IQ test," appearing to confuse it with a dementia screening test. Boasting of a perfect score, he also challenged his Democratic rivals, Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), to take the same exam. On board Air Force One, the 79-year-old president called the test "very hard" as he slammed his opponents as "low IQ" persons.

"They have Jasmine Crockett, a low-IQ person. AOC is low IQ... You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. Those are very hard. They're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump," Trump told reporters.

Reports suggest the president was referring to the Montreat Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a short assessment test to identify early signs of dementia. It's not an IQ test. His physician had said in April that he had undergone the test during his annual checkup at Walter Reed Medical Center and aced it.

Recounting the test format, Trump said that the Democrats would come nowhere close to answering the questions.

"The first couple of questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions," he added.

The MoCA is a 10-minute screening tool used by doctors to evaluate cognitive function. It assesses cognitive domains like memory, attention, language, and visuospatial skills and is useful in the identification of mild cognitive impairment.

The test's creator, Canadian neurologist Dr Ziad Nasreddine, had earlier said that the assessment is not designed to measure IQ or determine if anyone has low IQ.

Trump had in 2020 suggested that his predecessor, Joe Biden, take the same test.