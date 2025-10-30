Air Pollution And Dementia: Expert Explains The Link And Risks Involved

Recent research published in JAMA Neurology has highlighted the impact of prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, on cognitive health. The study indicates that long-term exposure to these particles is associated not only with an increased risk of developing dementia but also with accelerated progression in individuals already affected by the condition.

PM2.5 consists of microscopic particles that can enter the lungs and bloodstream. Over time, these particles may reach the brain and contribute to structural and functional changes. Analysis of brain tissue and clinical records in the study revealed that individuals exposed to higher levels of PM2.5 exhibited more pronounced Alzheimer's disease-related changes. Among participants with dementia, greater exposure was linked to faster cognitive decline and increased difficulty performing daily activities. The findings suggest that environmental exposure is a significant factor influencing disease severity.

The lethality associated with dementia is compounded by these environmental factors. Accelerated progression can increase the risk of complications such as loss of independence, falls, and other secondary health issues. Exposure to polluted air has also been associated with systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, and small-vessel damage, all of which may worsen neurological outcomes. Recognizing these risks is critical for public health planning and individual protection strategies.

Preventive measures to limit exposure to airborne particles can be beneficial. The use of masks during periods of high pollution, air filtration systems indoors, and minimizing time spent in heavily polluted areas are practical steps. Additionally, maintaining a diet that supports cognitive health, including foods rich in antioxidants, may contribute to reducing the impact of environmental stressors on the brain.

The study further underscores the importance of broader public health interventions. Reducing emissions from vehicles and industries, increasing urban green spaces, and implementing strategies to improve air quality can have a positive effect on population-level neurological health. While pollution is not the sole cause of dementia, mitigation of exposure represents a modifiable factor that may slow disease progression and support better outcomes in vulnerable populations.

The relevance of these findings is significant in the context of ageing populations and increasing urbanization. Awareness of the relationship between air quality and cognitive health is essential for healthcare planning and policy formulation. Efforts to monitor, manage, and reduce exposure can contribute to preserving cognitive function and improving quality of life for older adults.

Maintaining air quality is crucial not only for respiratory and cardiovascular health but also for brain health. Targeted preventive strategies, supported by public health measures, can help reduce the risks associated with long-term exposure to fine particulate matter and support healthy ageing.

(By Dr Vinit Banga, Director & HOD - Neurology, Fortis Hospital Faridabad)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.