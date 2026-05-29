'When Will World Listen?' Woman Who Climbed Mount Everest Says It Is Looking 'Fragile'

As the Mount Everest spring climbing season nears its end, experienced mountaineer and photojournalist Poornima Shrestha has shared a grim warning about the future of the world's tallest peak. Shreshta, who scripted history in 2024 by climbing Everest three times in a single season, said the mountain was looking 'fragile'. She detailed that during the ongoing season, glaciers were melting fast and exposing the ancient bodies trapped beneath for years.

Shreshta specifically highlighted the Khumbu Icefall, where the presence of massive, dangling seracs, delayed the climbing season for over two weeks.

"Crossing the Khumbu Icefall has always meant navigating collapsing seracs, shifting ladders, and deep crevasses, but now another danger is rapidly appearing across the glacier: newly formed meltwater streams flowing through the ice itself," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

"This did not feel like the Everest I first knew. It felt like witnessing the meltdown of the world's highest mountain. During the 2026 Everest season, I walked beneath the Khumbu Icefall and felt something deeply unsettling. The mountain no longer looked frozen and permanent. It looked fragile. It looked wounded."

Sharing a video of herself descending to Base Camp 2, Shrestha highlighted that scientists have warned about the Himalayas warming faster than the global average.

"What I witnessed on Everest no longer feels distant or theoretical. The warning signs are already here. The ice beneath climbers' feet is changing. Meltwater is flowing through places that were once permanently frozen. Ancient bodies trapped beneath glaciers are reappearing. Seracs are becoming more unstable," Shrestha said.

"Everest is speaking to humanity through this meltdown. The question is whether the world will finally listen before these warnings become irreversible."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Living In Delhi On Just Rs 25,000? Government Officer Earning Rs 90,000 Reveals Her Full Monthly Budget

'Possibility Of Massive Disaster'

As Shreshta's post gained traction, social media users agreed with her assessment, adding that nature's response could be brutal if humans don't mend their ways.

"If we don't listen to the voice of nature, then Nature will respond in a way that will be unforgiving to the human race," said one user, while another added: "There's a possibility that a massive disaster on a scale we cannot begin to imagine is very close now."

A third commented: "Once upon a time the summit of Mt. Everest could lay claim to being the single most pristine location on the planet. Now it's a garbage dumb with decomposing bodies & fields worth of human waste of every conceivable kind."