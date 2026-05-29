Cancer Survivor Tyler Andrews Smashes Everest Record With Stunning Sub-10-Hour Climb

American climber Tyler Andrews has set a new speed record on Mount Everest after reaching the summit in less than 10 hours, according to CBS News. The 36-year-old mountaineer and endurance runner climbed the world's highest peak in 9 hours and 55 minutes, according to his expedition team.

The achievement beat the previous record of 10 hours and 56 minutes set by Nepali climber Lhakpa Gelu Sherpa in 2003. Nepal's authorities still need to officially verify the time. Andrews began his climb from Everest Base Camp on Wednesday evening and reached the 8,849-metre summit before dawn on Thursday. His team said he used supplementary oxygen during the ascent.

According to news report, the American climber, from Concord, Massachusetts, is also a cancer survivor. Andrews previously battled aplastic anaemia, a rare and serious blood disorder, and has since become an advocate for medical research and patient support.

Team leader Dawa Steven Sherpa said Andrews completed the climb solo, while support staff supplied oxygen, food and water during the attempt. Live GPS tracking posted on social media followed his rapid progress up the mountain.

Andrews is already known in the mountaineering world for breaking speed records on major peaks, including Kilimanjaro, Aconcagua and Manaslu. He has reportedly set more than 85 fastest known time records around the world.

The climb came after several earlier attempts on Everest, some of which were stopped by dangerous weather and difficult mountain conditions.

His latest achievement has drawn praise from climbers and endurance athletes worldwide, with many highlighting both the physical challenge of Everest and his recovery from serious illness.