Mount Everest 2026 Sees Record Rush, Over 1000 Climbers Summit Before Closure

Mount Everest has seen its most historic climbing season yet, with a record-shattering 1,008 climbers successfully reaching the summit during the spring 2026 window.

According to The Kathmandu Post, Nepal's Department of Tourism confirmed Friday that this figure marks the highest number of successful ascents ever recorded since expeditions to the world's tallest peak began.The extraordinary season set multiple milestones simultaneously.

According to Ram Krishna Lamichhane, director general of the Department of Tourism, the spring 2026 window broke records not just for successful climbers, but also for the total number of permits issued and the overall royalty revenues collected by the government.

Unusually favorable weather windows allowed for high success rates. Khim Lal Gautam, the coordinator of the government's temporary field office at Everest Base Camp, confirmed the final tally on Friday morning, stating that exactly 1,008 mountaineers had stood on top of the world under this year's spring mountaineering program.

Photo Credit: AFP

The season began with fears of delay after a serac a block of glacial ice blocked the way, but Nepali climbers have established an alternative route.

The world's highest peak, which straddles the Nepal-China border, can be scaled from either Nepal or the northern face in Tibet. But China closed its route this year.

The Guinness World Records says the most ascents of Everest in a single season was 872, achieved in 2019.

Nepal issued a record 494 Everest permits for foreigners this season, with a city of tents up at the foot of the mountain for climbers and support staff.



Overcrowding, climate concerns

The large numbers have rekindled concerns about overcrowding on the mountain, particularly in the low-oxygen "death zone" near the summit.

Climbers waiting to summit were seen in photographs standing in line on the icy heights.

But guides said that improved logistics and technology -- including access to the internet -- made climbing safer.

"Climbing has now become more comfortable... up to Everest Camp II, we can check the weather conditions before ascending," said Everest guide Dorchi Sherpa, 30.

"The main cause of accidents is weather -- it is the primary risk factor."

Lukas Furtenbach, of Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures, said that warmer temperatures have also helped.

"Summit days were warm, and that helped to keep the number of frostbites low, because otherwise long traffic jams could have been deadly," Furtenbach said.

He also noted, however, that temperature rise driven by climate change brought a longer-term danger.

"The effects of climate change were quite visible -- it was extremely warm even at the base camp," he said.

Veteran Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa, 56, who extended his own record with a 32nd ascent this year, warned that the rising numbers are making conditions more congested.

"The expedition this time felt a bit crowded because clients have increased compared to last year," he said.

"The government should regulate this... They should let in only climbers of quality... There should be a limit."

(With inputs from AFP)