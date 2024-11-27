Walmart Scales Back Diversity Push, Quietly Removes LGBTQ Merchandise

Walmart has decided to stop some programs that support diversity. This includes removing products related to the LGBTQ+ community from its website and ending a non-profit organisation that helped minority groups. This step aligns with a broader corporate trend of reducing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

According to CNBC, the largest employer in the US, which has about 1.6 million workers, joined a growing list of companies that have stepped back from diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts after feeling the heat from conservative activists. Some have also attributed changes to the US Supreme Court's decision last year that struck down affirmative action programs at colleges.

Also Read | British Man Wins Rs 1800 Crore In Lottery, Third Largest Jackpot In UK's History

This step aligns with a broader corporate trend of reducing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Other companies like Tractor Supply, Lowe's, Ford, Molson Coors, Bud Light, and Target have also walked back some of their equity and inclusion policies in recent months.

Also Read | Starbucks And Sainsbury's Disrupted By Major Ransomware Attack, Operations Hit



In a statement, Walmart said it is "willing to change alongside our associates and customers who represent all of America."

"We've been on a journey and know we aren't perfect, but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers, and suppliers, and to be a Walmart for everyone," the statement said.