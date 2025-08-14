Delhi Civic Body Allots 0.64% Of Rs 17,002.66 Crore Budget To Vet Services

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has earmarked only Rs 108.43 crore for veterinary services in its proposed 2025–26 budget—a mere 0.64% of the total Rs 17,002.66 crore expenditure outlay. This allocation pales in comparison to major expenditure heads, including public health, education and sanitation.

In the 2024-25 budget, the corporation's estimated budget for veterinary services was Rs 134.86 crore, which has now been reduced by Rs 26 crore.

Sanitation has been sanctioned Rs 4,907.11 crore, public health and medical relief at Rs 13,835.11 crore and education at Rs 16,937.63 crore. Public works and street lighting receive Rs 2,899 crore, while general administration is allocated Rs 3,542.29 crore. Sectors like horticulture have been allocated 3.6 times the funding for animal care at Rs 393.26 crore, while community services receive Rs 71.36 crore.

The allocation for veterinary services, which falls under the broader 'Public Health and Medical Relief' sector, has raised eyebrows among animal welfare activists. Many question whether such a modest sum can realistically address Delhi's growing stray animal population, expand sterilisation drives, or improve shelter conditions.

This is against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's order to civic bodies in Delhi-NCR to relocate all stray dogs living in residential neighbourhoods to shelters, in view of rising dog bites and rabies cases, drawing mixed reactions. However, amid an uproar from animal rights activists, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai assured a relook at the ban on Thursday.

He was also apprised of a previous court order that barred the relocation and killing of stray dogs and mandated the following of existing laws. The figures reveal a stark funding gap that raises questions about the MCD's ability to expand sterilisation programmes, improve shelter infrastructure, or address the growing urban stray animal population with the limited resources at hand.