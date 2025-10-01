Delhi Locality Turns Into 'Prison' As Homes Sealed For School Construction

Bricked-up doors, narrow alleys blocked by walls, and families peering down from rooftops -- these are the visuals from a locality in Delhi where the daily life of residents has come to a complete halt.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has blocked multiple homes with brick walls to facilitate school construction in the adjacent Patel Nagar area, turning the locality into what residents describe as a "virtual prison".

While the civic body defends the move as a part of urban planning, the residents claim there was no prior notice before the main entrances were sealed off.

"This is worse than Tihar Jail. We are trapped inside. There is no space to breathe or move. How will the children go to school?" Umed Sharma, who's been living in Prem Nagar for 29 years, told NDTV.

From schoolchildren to the elderly, the lack of access has disrupted everyone's lives, with the doorways to lanes and houses blocked, forcing people to climb rooftops or slip through narrow gaps just to step outside.

Emergency services, too, the residents said, cannot access the area. "Even ambulances can't come in. And imagine, if someone dies, there isn't even space to take out the body with dignity," another resident said.

Local officials said that the residents will soon be provided with a main gate for better access outside the colony.

"We are in constant touch with the higher authorities. They have assured that residents will soon be provided proper access with a gate," local councillor Runakshi Sharma said.

It currently remains unclear whether the brick walls will be removed or when a proper gate will be installed for residents. However, further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

