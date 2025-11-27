Vineeta Singh Calls For Urgent Action Amid Mumbai's Alarming AQI, Cites Cancer Risk: "Raise Your Voice"

Shark Tank India judge and SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh took to Instagram to highlight Mumbai's "unhealthy" air quality and demand immediate action from authorities. Citing health risks, she urged stricter pollution control measures, including potential pauses in construction work.

In her post, Singh drew attention to the alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Mumbai, which she noted had been crossing 160 in the mornings, with the city covered in a layer of haze. She expressed distress seeing vulnerable groups, such as schoolchildren at bus stops, the elderly walking, and fitness enthusiasts exercising, all exposed to the hazardous air.

The entrepreneur also cited an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study which projected that one in nine Indians is likely to develop cancer in their lifetime. She questioned why authorities were waiting for the AQI to hit higher levels before acting and proposed concrete measures.

"In India, one in nine people are likely to develop cancer in his/her lifetime. Lung and breast cancers were the leading sites of cancer in males and females, respectively. Among the childhood (0-14 yr) cancers, lymphoid leukaemia (boys: 29.2% and girls: 24.2%) was the leading site. The incidence of cancer cases is estimated to increase by 12.8 per cent in 2025 as compared to 2020," she wrote.

Proposed Solutions

Singh also suggested several steps based on practices in other countries:

Temporary construction pauses: Halting work at construction sites when pollution levels spike.

Stricter dust and pollution control norms: Implementing rigorous regulations for ongoing construction, similar to those in China and South Korea.

Cloud seeding: Exploring the possibility of leveraging Mumbai's humidity for cloud seeding to help clear the air.

Mumbai's air quality

Just like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai's air quality continues to be a concern, with recent reports indicating an overall AQI in the "unhealthy" range (around 250) on November 27. Areas such as Chembur and Santacruz East have recorded even higher, "very poor" readings (above 300). The ongoing development projects, including extensive road and metro construction, are often cited as major contributors to the high levels of dust and PM2.5 particulates in the air.

Experts note that PM2.5 levels observed in recent days are much higher than the World Health Organization's guideline. It poses elevated risks for children, the elderly and people with respiratory or cardiovascular disease; short-term symptoms include coughing, throat irritation and exacerbation of asthma.

The municipal corporation and health departments advised residents to limit outdoor exertion, use masks where necessary, and keep windows closed during peak pollution hours. Use of air-purifiers was recommended indoors for households in worst-hit areas.