UIDAI Issues New Rules For Aadhaar Name Corrections: Here Is What Has Changed

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has released revised rules regarding name changes and corrections on Aadhaar cards. As per the updated guidelines, the process will now be categorised by the type of change, as the authority has outlined specific document and affidavit requirements for each category to prevent fraud through stricter document verification.

"In supersession of the Name update process as described in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of Name & Gender Update Request under Exception Handling Process issued vide F.no. HQ 16022/2/2020-EU-I-HQ-Part(1) on 28.10.2021, a revised SOP (along with Annexures) is being issued to be followed for carrying out update of name in Aadhaar by an Aadhaar number holder," the circular dated September 2026 read.

Minor name changes and format corrections

As per the official announcement, small adjustments where the person's identity remains clearly recognisable fall under minor updates. For example, if a person wants to expand initials or abbreviations (such as changing "R. Kumar" to "Rahul Kumar").

The various changes that come under this category are adding or removing a middle name or surname, rearranging the sequence of names, correcting minor spelling errors where pronunciation remains similar, fixing formatting issues like random capitalisation or removing full stops.

"An Aadhaar Number Holder (ANH) may need to update/correct name as recorded in Aadhaar due to various reasons. The ANH, seeking to update name, shall submit the request accompanied by the corresponding documents as laid down under Regulation 19 ibid. The name shall be updated as per the spelling, sequence, abbreviation etc. mentioned in the submitted document," the circular added.

The circular states that the applicants making these minor tweaks must present a valid Proof of Identity (PoI) document that reflects the correct spelling.

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Data-entry mistakes

When an error occurs from an administrative or typing mistake during the original enrollment, specific self-declaration forms are now mandatory:

For Adults: Applicants must submit an Annexure B affidavit along with a recognised Proof of Identity (PoI) or Proof of Relationship (PoR).

For Minors: Parents or guardians must submit an Annexure C affidavit alongside supporting identity or relationship documents.

Error in regional language

If the error is because the name in English was correctly recorded in Aadhaar, however, the name in the regional language is incorrect.

Name changes due to marriage or divorce

When a person wants to update a surname following a change in marital status, they are required to submit targeted documentation rather than a full legal identity change procedure.

Applicants seeking post-marriage or post-divorce name updates must submit a prescribed Annexure D affidavit alongside a standard Proof of Identity. The affidavit must affirm that the change is a direct result of marriage or divorce and does not constitute a change in the individual's core identity. Alternatively, a registered marriage certificate remains a valid supporting document.

The official circular mentioned a few other scenarios when a person would want to make a correction, such as:

Correction of randomly occurring capital letters recorded in name

Removal of dots from name

Name recorded in Aadhaar with an 'urf' or 'alias'. Necessitates removal of "urf" or 'alias' from name.

Complete name changes require legal proof

Requests that involve changing an individual's actual identity, rather than fixing a spelling mistake or updating a marital surname, face tighter scrutiny.

Complete name changes require a central Gazette notification along with published newspaper advertisements and standard identity proof before the update can be processed.

UIDAI noted that officials will cross-verify submitted documents, affidavits, and Gazette notices to confirm authenticity before approving changes.