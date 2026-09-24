Baal Aadhaar: When Is Biometric Update Necessary

Aadhaar is one of the most important documents that is widely used for identity and other purposes. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced Aadhaar enrolment for children (specifically launched as the blue 'Baal Aadhaar' card) in 2018. While biometric details are not needed for infants (till the age of 5), they become mandatory when the child turns 5. As a child grows, some Aadhaar details may need to be refreshed since their physical features - including fingerprints - change significantly. Delaying an update can also create problems when Aadhaar is required for school, government services, scholarships or other official purposes.

The process is straightforward, but parents need to know when an update is due, where it can be done and what documents may be required.

Biometric details of children are recorded for the first time when they reach the age of 5. At that time, their fingerprints, iris scans and a new photo is added against their name in the Aadhaar database.

Once the child turns 15, they must update their biometrics again to record their mature physical traits.

Cost And Important Deadlines

According to UIDAI, the mandatory biometric updates for children aged 5 and 15 is completely free till September 30. If the deadline is missed, the parents will have to pay Rs 125.

However, those updating their biometric details for the first time won't be charged anything even after September 30, 2026.

How To Update Children's Aadhaar Biometrics

Parents or guardians must take their children to local Aadhaar enrolment centre to update their biometrics in the Aadhaar database.

Make sure you have the following documents readily available:

Your Aadhaar card: As proof of parentage

A child's birth certificate: As proof of birth and identity

Your address proof: Ration card, electricity bill etc

Two passport-sized photos of your child: Optional, but helpful if the center's photo service is unavailable

What Is 'Baal Aadhaar'

UIDAI has introduced Aadhaar card for children in blue colour to give it a different identity. As per Section 3(1) of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, every resident is entitled to obtain an Aadhaar number, including children, by submitting his demographic information and biometric information during the process of enrolment. Till the age of 5, the Aadhaar number of the child is linked with either of the parent's Aadhaar.