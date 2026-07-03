Aadhaar App Launches Email Update Feature, Service To Be Free For 6 Months

In a move to enhance user convenience, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed individuals to add or update their email ID directly through the Aadhaar App, according to a statement by the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

As per the release, Indian residents will no longer need to physically visit an Aadhaar centre to update their email ID in the Aadhaar card for free. The service is effective from 1 July 2026 for a period of six months.

"This is a free service via the Aadhaar App only, effective 1 July 2026 for a period of six months, making it easier than ever for residents to keep their Aadhaar information up to date," the release said.

The release further added that within two days of the launch of the new service on the Aadhaar App, more than 2.5 lakh people have already updated their email addresses using the platform. Also, the new Aadhaar App is available in both Android and Apple iOS platforms.

Furthermore, the release added, linking email with Aadhaar helps users receive real-time email notifications whenever an Aadhaar authentication request is carried out. Designed to improve ease of living, the new Aadhaar App is also enabling users to access multiple services such as mobile number updates and address changes directly from their smartphones.

So far, over 40 million people have updated their mobile numbers using the Aadhaar App, while around one million uders have used the platform to update their address details.

UIDAI has encouraged residents to take advantage of the facility to add and update their email IDs in Aadhaar. Users can access the feature by downloading or updating the Aadhaar App on their mobile devices. "UIDAI encourages people to avail the benefit to add and update email IDs in Aadhaar. Residents can access the update email feature by downloading or updating the Aadhaar App," it said.

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